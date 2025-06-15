Three people were seriously injured in a serious traffic accident on the Surentalstrasse in Kölliken AG late on Saturday evening. Shortly after 11 p.m., a Mercedes and an Audi collided head-on in an out-of-town area, as reported by BRK News.
Several rescue teams were quickly on the scene. According to the Aargau cantonal police, the injured persons were taken to nearby hospitals by three ambulances after receiving initial emergency medical treatment.
Numerous emergency services were deployed. In addition to the Aargau cantonal police, the Aarau municipal police and the Zofingen regional police, four fire departments were called out. The Zofingen fire department took over the technical rescue of the accident victims and secured the two vehicles. The Kölliken, Safenwil and Entfelden-Muhen fire departments also provided assistance.
Large quantities of oil and other operating materials leaked from the vehicles involved in the accident. Oil binding agents had to be spread over several meters to prevent an environmental hazard.
A private towing company was called out to recover the vehicles. The Surentalstrasse was closed in both directions for several hours. A large-scale detour was set up. The cause of the accident is still unclear. The police have begun an investigation.