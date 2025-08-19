The Mercedes is currently floating in Zurich's lake basin. Screenshot Tiktok

An SUV has been chugging through Zurich's lake basin for days - not on the road, but on the water. Behind the supposed luxury show is an art project that focuses on climate change.

Videos of a floating Mercedes G-Class in Lake Zurich are currently spreading rapidly on Tiktok.

The vehicle is part of Theaterspektakel Zürich, realized by artist Piet Baumgartner and his collective.

The "4x4" project aims to make the consequences of extreme weather and social inequality in climate change visible. Show more

Anyone who has been out and about on the Zurich lake basin in recent days has seen an unusual sight: A Mercedes G-Class, half submerged in the water, chugging along the shore in an apparently leisurely manner.

Videos of it have been circulating on Tiktok, where users are puzzling over whether this is a marketing campaign or an AI trick.

The solution is more prosaic - and more political, as initially reported by "20 Minuten": the floating G-Class is an art project by Bernese artist Piet Baumgartner. Together with the Ortreport collective and theater maker Julia Reichert, he has staged the work "4x4" for the Zürcher Theaterspektakel.

In the lake basin until the end of the month

The vehicle is not a real car, but a boat in the shape of the classic SUV.

The project description reads: "The water level is rising. More and more often, more and more people are standing somewhere in the rain and then up to their knees, stomachs and necks in water. Thanks to four-wheel drive, some are able to save themselves elsewhere. And when the rain stops, the asphalt gets too hot. How can this continue?"

With the installation, the team wants to draw attention to the consequences of climate change and at the same time raise questions about consumption, mobility and social inequality.

The floating G-Class can be seen until the end of the month as part of the Zürcher Theaterspektakel.