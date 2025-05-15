The cross-border streetcar line between Basel and Weil am Rhein has been in operation since 2014: there are currently frequent streetcar jams at the customs crossing because Germany has tightened border controls. KEYSTONE

The new German government is taking tougher action against migrants. The stricter border controls have a direct impact on Switzerland. In Basel, they are disrupting streetcar traffic.

Andreas Fischer

Chancellor Friedrich Merz had announced it: Germany wants to curb migration with a strict course. In an initial assessment, his Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt is satisfied with the stricter measures. The number of deportations, including asylum seekers, has risen by 45 percent within a week.

The intensification of German border controls has also had an impact on Switzerland, and quite a concrete one at that. In Basel, the streetcars are jammed as a result and the entire timetable is being disrupted, reports SRF.

The streetcars on line 8, which runs across the border to Weil am Rhein in Germany, are affected. Whereas border controls used to take three to five minutes, German border officials are now taking more than twice as long to check passengers.

Germany upsets the streetcar timetable

This has significant consequences: Because the Basel streetcars sometimes run every seven minutes, the cars are jammed in front of the customs office at the Rhine port. Not only passengers traveling to Germany are affected by the measures, the German controls are also having an impact in Basel itself: The Basler Verkehrs-Betriebe (BVB) will have to reroute some streetcars on line 8 to save travel time. Among other things, the stop at SBB station has been omitted.

Systematische Zurückweisungen an der Grenze verstossen aus Sicht der Schweiz gegen geltendes Recht. Die Schweiz bedauert, dass Deutschland diese Massnahmen ohne Absprache getroffen hat. Die Schweizer Behörden beobachten die Auswirkungen und prüfen gegebenenfalls Massnahmen. 1/4 — EJPD - DFJP - DFGP (@EJPD_DFJP_DFGP) May 7, 2025

Although BVB is trying to minimize the "inconvenience" caused by the "unpleasant situation", they have no influence on the stricter border controls. Conradin Cramer, the President of the Government of Basel-Stadt, wants to use his good contacts with German partners to overcome this and is hoping for the support of his predecessor, Federal Councillor Beat Jans.