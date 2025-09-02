German Chancellor Friedrich Merz received President Keller-Sutter in Berlin on Tuesday. Picture: sda

Switzerland has been hit harder by US tariffs than the EU. In Germany, there were therefore voices in favor of Switzerland's EU membership. This is what Friedrich Merz and Karin Keller-Sutter had to say after their meeting in Berlin.

Merz wants close cooperation and hopes for a solution to the high US tariffs for Switzerland.

However, EU membership is not currently on the agenda.

Keller-Sutter stated that she wanted to solve the customs problem herself. Neutrality is "a hallmark of the Swiss people's identity". Show more

At their meeting in Berlin, President Karin Keller-Sutter and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed the common interests of Switzerland and Germany. Against the backdrop of the US tariffs, they held out the prospect of further strengthening economic cooperation.

Both countries regard barrier-free trade as the basis for shared prosperity in Europe, Keller-Sutter's Finance Department announced on Tuesday after the meeting. A joint declaration is to follow shortly in order to reaffirm cooperation "in this and other areas".

With regard to US customs policy, it is important to avoid "internal tax and trade frictions" in order to ensure Europe's competitiveness. After the meeting, March told the media that the 39% tariff imposed by Washington on Swiss imports was "exorbitantly high". "All the more reason for us in Europe to move closer together and work together."

The EU had "managed to do so to some extent", said the head of government, referring to the agreement reached on tariffs of 15 percent, adding: "However, the situation is not comfortable for us either."

EU membership not on the agenda

On the subject of European policy, the next steps in the Switzerland-EU package were discussed. "I would like to see cooperation with Switzerland that is as close as possible between the European Union and Switzerland," said Merz. However, the issue of Switzerland's membership of the European Union is not on the agenda at the moment.

Keller-Sutter added that Switzerland would have to solve the problem of customs duties itself. Neutrality was "a mark of identity for the Swiss people". Omid Nouripour from the Green Party, Vice President of the Bundestag, had previously suggested that Switzerland should become a member of the European Union in response to the tariffs.

Merz wants peace conference in Geneva

Another topic on the agenda of the Federal President and the Federal Chancellor was security in Europe, according to the Federal Department of Finance. With regard to the war in Ukraine, Keller-Sutter stated that it was important for Switzerland to support the search for a peaceful solution.

During the meeting, Merz spoke out in favor of Geneva as the venue for a Ukraine peace conference. He said he would "propose the city again" at the upcoming meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing" consisting of Kiev's European allies.

Switzerland is prepared to "initiate and hold talks in Geneva", said Keller-Sutter. The city of Geneva, where numerous international organizations have their headquarters, is "ideal" for peace talks. French President Emmanuel Macron had previously called for Geneva to be the venue.

Karin Keller-Sutter met with Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Tuesday during an official visit. The Chancellor received the President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of Finance with military honors in front of the Federal Chancellery. The President's program also included an exchange with representatives of the German economy.