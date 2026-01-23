Stefan Uhlenbrook, director of MeteoSwiss, has warned of the consequences of the federal government’s budget cuts. Investments such as the replacement of weather radars are at risk, which could lead to less accurate forecasts, he told *Blick*.

Here's what it's all about In an interview, the new director of Meteoschweiz, Stefan Uhlenbrook, warned of the consequences of the federal government's budget cuts.

There isn't much potential for cost savings at the national weather service; the federal agency is already lean.

For example, the replacement of weather radars is at risk due to the cost-cutting measures.

Switzerland is already experiencing its third heat wave this year.

Uhlenbrook calls the heat wave in the second half of June “historic.” Summary created with

“The Relief Package 27 is hitting us hard,” Uhlenbrook said in an interview published Monday with “Blick”. There isn’t much potential for cost savings at MeteoSwiss; the federal agency is already leanly structured. “We’re automating wherever possible,” said Uhlenbrook. He also wants to promote international cooperation.

Public safety is not directly jeopardized by the budget cuts. However, operational risks would increase. For example, the replacement of weather radars is at risk due to the cost-cutting measures. “If these are not replaced in time, it will lead to less accurate forecasts—and possibly to greater damage,” said the director of MeteoSwiss. According to him, the Federal Office’s accuracy rate for severe weather forecasts is over 86 percent.

Stefan Uhlenbrook, director of the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), is committed to automation and cooperation. (File photo) Keystone

With regard to the hot summer, Uhlenbrook hopes that it will foster the political will to invest in environmental and climate initiatives. “The more time we lose, the later we act, the more expensive it generally becomes,” he said. Dry summers are clearly predicted in climate scenarios.

It's still too early to make a forecast

Commenting on the three heat waves that have already occurred this year, Uhlenbrook said, “We are generally observing that such heat waves are becoming more frequent.” He described the conditions as “extreme” and called the heat wave in the second half of June “historic.”

According to the director of MeteoSwiss, it is not yet possible to predict whether the summer will remain this hot. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced in early July that, due to the expected intense El Niño phase, the world must prepare more thoroughly for extreme weather events.

People cool off in Güttingen on Lake Constance during the second heat wave of the year. (June 28, 2026) Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

An El Niño is characterized by unusually high sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific. It is still too early to say whether the phenomenon will affect the weather in Switzerland, Uhlenbrook said. In the interview, he referred to people who are already drawing a connection as “alarmists.”