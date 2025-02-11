A Michelin-starred chef allegedly stole from a billionaire couple. But there is no evidence. David-Wolfgang Ebener/dpa

A star chef, a missing suitcase containing 100,000 francs and a luxurious lifestyle - but the evidence is not enough: The court acquits the former private chef of a billionaire.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A private chef has been cleared of the charge of stealing 100,000 francs from a billionaire's villa, despite DNA traces and suspicious Google searches.

The accusation of unlawful wage payments was also dismissed, as the chef also worked as a house manager and dog cook in addition to cooking.

The court acquitted him on the main charges, but imposed a 120-franc fine for speeding. Show more

An exclusive lifestyle, a star chef and a mysteriously missing sum of cash - this case had all the ingredients for a high society drama.

But the court acquitted the accused private chef on the main charges, as the "Bote" writes.

The couple, who live in a villa in the Höfe district of the canton of Schwyz and have several billion francs at their disposal, accused their former chef of stealing a suitcase containing 100,000 francs in cash. The money, intended for emergencies, was allegedly deposited by the wife in a drawer in the bathroom of their meditation room.

Overpaid wages or justified salary?

In addition to the accusation of theft, the husband also accused the cook of having unlawfully enriched himself. During the two-month trial period in spring 2021, the German received 7,000 euros a month, but when he moved to Switzerland after the permanent position, his official salary was 8,000 francs.

However, the billionaire forgot to stop the standing order for the trial period payment - so 7,000 euros per month continued to flow into the chef's account until he was dismissed without notice in spring 2022. According to the public prosecutor, he used the money for his lavish lifestyle.

DNA traces and Google searches as circumstantial evidence

The public prosecutor demanded an 18-month suspended prison sentence and a 120-franc fine for speeding in a 30 km/h zone.

DNA traces of the defendant were discovered on the drawer with the money, although he allegedly had no access to it. The cook had repeatedly googled whether the serial numbers of withdrawn cash are stored and how to deposit cash anonymously into an account.

Acquittal despite suspicion

However, the defense lawyer successfully argued with the principle "In case of doubt for the accused". It had not been proven that the cook had stolen the suitcase - the housekeeper or other people could also have had access.

The wage payments were also not unlawful, as his client worked as a cook, house manager and even dog cook. The fact that he had to cook for the billionaire's dog three times a day shows how demanding his job was. In addition, the billionaire had handed him a bonus of 14,000 francs in cash, which indicated generous payment.

The criminal court acquitted the chef on the main charges, but sentenced him to a 120-franc fine for the speeding offense. The verdict is not yet final - and the case is likely to continue to cause a stir.

More videos from the department