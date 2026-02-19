A 34-year-old Frenchman drove his car into the oncoming lane and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. KAPO AG

Microsleep in the early morning ends in a serious head-on collision in Rheinfelden. Two people sustained minor injuries and both cars were totaled.

Petar Marjanović

A head-on collision occurred on Zürcherstrasse in Rheinfelden AG shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday. A 34-year-old Frenchman drove his car into the oncoming lane and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

According to the cantonal police, a microsleep may have led to the accident. A 48-year-old woman from the region was at the wheel of the car that was driving correctly. Both vehicles came to a halt severely damaged.

When the police arrived, first aiders were attending to the two people involved. According to initial findings, they suffered minor injuries. The paramedics took them to hospital for a check-up. Both cars were totaled.

The cantonal police reported the 34-year-old to the responsible public prosecutor's office. They also revoked his French driving license. The Rheinfelden fire department diverted traffic for around two hours.