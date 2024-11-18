It's over at the end of the year: Migros Aare is scrapping the senior discount days. (archive picture) sda

The merger of the Migros regional companies is leading to the abolition of special programs, including the senior discount in supermarkets. This is part of a strategy to standardize the supermarket business.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros Aare is discontinuing the monthly discount for senior citizens in supermarkets from 2025.

The aim is to standardize the business nationally and implement a low price campaign that promises lower prices for all customers.

Despite the abolition of the discount in supermarkets, discounts for senior citizens will remain in place in restaurants and other areas such as club schools and Misenso.

Critics fear that these measures could drive customers away. Show more

Migros Aare has decided to discontinue the discount for senior citizens in supermarkets. This decision is part of a comprehensive strategy to standardize the supermarket business, which goes hand in hand with the merger of the Migros regional companies. The aim is to create a uniform appearance and product range in all stores. This was reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

From the beginning of 2025, there will no longer be any special regional programs. Migros Aare, which operates in the cantons of Aargau, Bern and Solothurn, will discontinue its senior citizens' program in the supermarket. Reto Sopranetti, the head of Migros Aare, explains that this step is necessary to support the national standardization of the supermarket business. However, he understands that many customers will be disappointed.

270,000 customers are affected

Around 270,000 people will lose a privilege. Sopranetti emphasizes that all affected customers will be personally informed about the changes. The decision is also influenced by Migros' national low-price campaign, which includes price reductions for over 1,000 everyday products. This offensive is expected to cost 500 million francs over the next five years.

The first price cuts will affect over 60 types of fruit and vegetables. Other products that will be affected by the price reduction are not yet known. However, Migros promises that these will not be niche products.

The previous senior discount days led to a loss of income in the double-digit millions. In future, all customers should benefit from the best prices. The shopping basket with the most important products will be cheaper for everyone, regardless of age or marital status.

Continue to save at Migros restaurants and takeaways

The ten percent discount that senior citizens were previously able to take advantage of once a month in the supermarket or Voi store will be discontinued. However, the discounts in restaurants will remain in place. Senior citizens can continue to save on certain days at Migros restaurants or takeaways.

From January 2025, senior citizens will receive a ten percent discount on a meal every Tuesday. Further discounts are available at the Tapis Rouge restaurant and the Bernaqua water park. New discounts will be offered at the Migros Club School and Misenso.

The standardization of the supermarket business is also progressing visually. From 2025, all stores are to be remodeled according to a centrally developed concept. Critics fear that Migros could lose customers as a result of these measures.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.