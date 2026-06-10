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Chopsticks are suddenly superfluous Migros brings viral sushi hit to the store

Sven Ziegler

10.6.2026

"Sushi Pop" is now available at Migros
"Sushi Pop" is now available at Migros
Migros

What is collecting millions of clicks on TikTok is now landing in Swiss retail: Migros is the first supermarket in Switzerland to test the viral trend "Sushi Pop". Instead of using chopsticks, the sushi is squeezed directly out of a cardboard tube.

10.06.2026, 10:10

10.06.2026, 10:43

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Migros is testing the viral food trend "Sushi Pop" in around 80 stores for six weeks.
  • The sushi is in a cardboard tube and is eaten directly from the packaging using a push mechanism.
  • After the test, Migros will decide whether to include the new product in its range permanently.
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Chopsticks could soon be a thing of the past - at least if a new sushi trend is anything to go by. Migros is the first Swiss retailer to test the so-called "Sushi Pop", which is not eaten from a classic bowl but from a cardboard tube.

The principle is more reminiscent of a Calippo ice cream than a traditional sushi menu: The sushi roll is pushed out of the packaging piece by piece using a push mechanism and eaten straight away. The concept was developed as an uncomplicated snack for on the go.

Zurich-based company behind the idea

Zurich-based Tasted Food AG is behind the product. The company has been producing sushi for the Swiss market for years and runs its own restaurants in Zurich.

The "Sushi Pop" has already been tested there - apparently with great success. According to the company, the new product sold out within a short space of time.

In the chiller cabinet, the product's unusual packaging is designed to catch the eye. The tube contains eight pieces of sushi with salmon, avocado and rice. The retail price is 13.90 francs.

The test will start on June 11 in around 80 branches of the Migros cooperatives in Aare, Basel, Lucerne and Zurich. In Geneva, the launch will follow a week later on June 18.

Migros is closely monitoring demand

The trial will run for six weeks. Migros will then evaluate how customers react to the trend.

If the response is positive, sushi from the cardboard tube could end up on Migros' chilled shelves throughout Switzerland in future.

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