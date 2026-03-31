The location on Limmatplatz did not attract enough customers. Screenshot Google Review

Migros is once again parting with a gastronomic experiment: after just one year, Zurich subsidiary Ospena is closing its Amo e lino pizza bar on Limmatplatz.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros subsidiary Ospena is closing its Amo e lino pizza bar in Zurich after just one year.

The location did not attract enough customers.

Other Migros gastronomy projects have also previously failed.

Ospena now wants to concentrate on established brands such as Molino. Show more

After several failed gastronomy projects, Migros has discontinued another format. The Ospena Group, a subsidiary of Migros Zurich, is closing its Amo e lino restaurant on Zurich's Limmatplatz, less than two years after opening.

It is not the first project to be withdrawn after a short time. As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, among others, the Migros Cooperative Geneva launched the Italian restaurant Frescotto in 2024. Less than two years later, it closed down again.

Other concepts such as L'Osteria or Cha chà from Migros Aare and Chickeria from Migros Ostschweiz have also already been closed or sold. Migros Zurich even gave up the Bridge restaurant and shopping center near Zurich's main train station at the beginning of 2025 - the offer had developed below expectations.

Visitor numbers too low

So now it's Amo e lino. According to Ospena boss Daniel Reimann, visitor numbers were too low. "It has become clear that footfall at Zurich's Limmatplatz is below expectations and Amo e lino has not been able to establish itself permanently at this location," said Reimann on request. The restaurant was open for the last time on Saturday.

When it opened at the beginning of 2024, confidence still sounded high. The "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper quoted Ospena boss Daniel Reimann at the time, who said that further expansion was already planned. However, the attempt to score points with an "uncomplicated and high-quality" pizza bar with a live DJ offering was unsuccessful - partly because competitors from the Basel-based Vito chain opened a location in the same square shortly afterwards.

According to Reimann, all employees received new offers in nearby Molino restaurants. This is not due to the economic development of the Ospena Group: it continues to record growth and now wants to focus on innovations within its existing concepts, for example with a new loyalty program via the Molino app.