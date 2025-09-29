Numerous Migros products are disappearing from the shelves. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Migros is restructuring its product range and cutting 80 of its own brands - including M-Budget products. In future, many items will be sold under the "Migros" name.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros is discontinuing 80 of around 250 of its own brands.

Numerous products - including M-Budget - will in future be sold under the main "Migros" brand.

The aim is to save costs and simplify orientation on the shelves. Show more

Migros is getting serious about its corporate restructuring and is now tackling the heart of its store shelves: its own brands. As first reported by the Aargauer Zeitung, 80 of a total of 250 brands are disappearing from the range - including products from the cult line M-Budget.

Head of Marketing Rémy Müller explained in "Migros-Magazin" that not all own brands were equally good at delivering on the promise of performance. "Everyone knows Frey, Farmer and Blévita, and of course they will remain. But who has ever heard of our high-protein brand Oh!", says Müller. In future, such products will simply bear the Migros logo.

The reasons also lie in the costs: every additional brand causes expenses for maintenance, advertising and design. "We prefer to invest the money in the quality of the content," says Müller. The first changes have already been made, for example with potato chips made from lentils and chickpeas. Thousands of products are to be given a new look this year.

Thousands of Migros products

According to Migros, this will not mean any price changes for customers. The content and quality of the products will remain the same, some of which will be marked with stickers on the packaging. It could take up to two years for all the old designs to disappear.

The adjustment at M-Budget is particularly sensitive, as many products have cult status. Müller counters: "Hardly anyone would put the green hand soap in their bathroom at home - the packaging sends out a signal: Someone is making compromises."

According to Migros, the standardization is intended to simplify purchasing, provide more clarity and reduce unnecessary duplication in the product range.