The anniversary year gives Migros Zurich little reason to celebrate. Now four outlets are being closed.

Dominik Müller

Despite celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Migros is currently going through difficult times. The cooperative has had to abandon projects, close locations, remove its own brands from the range and sell off popular brands such as Hotelplan, Micasa and Do it yourself.

Now the next closures have been announced: Migros Zurich is closing four outlets, as reported by "Inside Paradeplatz". "The Migros outlets of Migros Zurich are being realigned, which will lead to the closure of 4 locations at the beginning of 2026," a Migros spokesperson confirmed to the portal.

The decision is justified by the consistent focus on liquidating near-food and non-food goods from the supermarket.

No closures in other cooperatives

24 employees will lose their jobs. According to the spokesperson, they will be offered jobs in Migros supermarkets. No outlets in other cooperatives will be closed.

The Migros Zurich media office could not be reached by telephone for blue News until now, but confirmed the announcement at the request of "20 Minuten". According to the report, the outlets affected are the locations in Eglisau, Niederurnen, Aathal and Bachenbülach.

Tegut subsidiary in the red

Migros Zurich recently hit the headlines with its German retail subsidiary Tegut, which is deep in the red. The expansion into Germany has already led to high write-downs and losses

A net loss of CHF 116 million in the 2024 financial year was the worst result in the history of Migros Zurich.

