As part of its reorientation, Migros is reducing the prices of up to 1,000 products - before the end of the year. blue News shows you which products are now cheaper.

Samuel Walder

On Monday, Migros will provide information on the reorientation of its supermarkets. A press release states that over 1000 everyday products will be reduced "to discount level".

At today's media conference, Peter Diethelm will explain the price reductions in detail: "By the end of the year, there will be more than twice as many products as today," says Diethelm. These are not marginal products, but "everyday products".

Cucumbers, apples, pears, carrots and other products will be affected. Bread, meat and fish will follow. "In total, we will reduce over 1000 everyday products to discount level over the next few months."

An initial list has now been published. blue News summarizes it for you:

At the top of the list of popular low-price items are cucumbers. Organic cucumbers now cost 1.10 francs and Fresca cucumbers only 1.00 francs. In comparison, you pay CHF 1.50 per organic cucumber at Coop. Organic cucumbers at Lidl cost 1.49 francs.

One kilo of organic carrots now costs 3.65 francs at Migros. At Coop, organic carrots also cost 3.65 francs. At Lidl you pay 3.29 francs for a kilo of organic carrots.

At Migros, you now pay 3.95 francs for 500 grams of Fresca cherry tomatoes. At Coop, you pay 4.70 francs for 500 grams of cherry vine tomatoes. Lidl offers 500 cherry tomatoes for 3.95 francs.

Oranges now cost 3 francs per 2 kg at Migros. At Coop you can find Naturalplan organic oranges for 3.95 francs per kilogram and at Lidl you pay 2.99 francs per 2 kilograms.

Spinach is not popular with many children. You can now buy 500 grams for 3.50 francs at Migros. Spinach in the Coop is slightly cheaper. There you pay 2.45 francs per 500 grams. At Lidl, 500 grams of spinach cost 3.49 francs.

For Gala apples, Migros is again cheaper than Coop. For one kilo you pay 2.90 francs at Migros and 3.30 francs at Coop.

Migros is also lowering the price of a kilo of butternut squash just in time for autumn. You now pay 2.30 francs. At Coop you pay a whole two francs more, namely 4.30 francs. Lidl tops the Coop offer, but not that of Migros. There you pay 2.95 francs for a kilo of butternut squash.

Migros is also lowering the price of a kilo of racclette potatoes in time for winter. You now pay 1.50 francs. At Coop, you pay a little more for IP-Suisse raclette potatoes. You pay 1.56 francs for a kilo. At Lidl you can get a kilo of raclette potatoes for 1.49 francs.

Fresca beans cost 3.60 francs per 500 grams at Migros. At Coop you pay 5.00 francs for 500 grams and 3.59 francs at Lidl.