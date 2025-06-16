Following an IT breakdown at a subsidiary, Migros stores now only have a limited range of dairy products. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Migros customers are currently faced with half-empty refrigerated shelves: Due to an IT problem, there are supply bottlenecks for dairy products. It is currently unclear when milk and quark will be available again.

Andreas Fischer

Half-empty refrigerated shelves: Following a software update at a Migros subsidiary, the retailer is experiencing supply bottlenecks for dairy products.

The range of milk, quark, yogurt and co. is currently limited: It is unclear when the disruption will be resolved.

In the meantime, perishable goods have to be donated or fed. Show more

An IT glitch is currently restricting the product range in Migros, Migrolino and Denner stores. Dairy products from the Elsa Group subsidiary are affected. According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the logistics are no longer working properly.

For customers, this means There is no milk, no quark, no yogurt on the refrigerated shelves. At least not from the Elsa Group. Instead, there are signs in the stores stating that there are restrictions in the product range due to "an extraordinary event".

Problems with the software update

The reason for these restrictions is a change to the SAP software at Elsa. The update apparently did not run smoothly: there were IT disruptions in the high-bay warehouse in Ursy FR and at the production site in Estavayer FR, which had an impact on logistics. As a result, goods with a short shelf life were donated and semi-finished products became animal feed.

"Our IT specialists are working flat out to rectify the disruptions as quickly as possible," a Migros spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. It is not possible to make a reliable statement as to when the regular product range will be available again.

However, customers will not have to do without yogurt, milk and cream cheese completely. Alternatives are available for the Elsa products. For example, products with the "From the region" label are not affected.