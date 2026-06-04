The Alpsteinerstrasse branch in Herisau AR is the ideal place for Migros to test the new concept. It is due to open at the beginning of July (archive image from the 2016 opening). Bild: Migros Ostschweiz

Migros already operates several fully automated stores without staff. Now the first 24-hour store is opening in Herisau AR, which is staffed during the day and operates from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. without employees in the store.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros is testing a hybrid 24-hour store in Herisau: from 7 p.m., the store continues to operate without staff and is only accessible via smartphone.

Unmanned concepts from Spar, Avec and Rüedu were not very successful or were closed due to a lack of profitability, theft or vandalism. Migros is also not successful everywhere with its unattended "Teo" stores.

The opening of the 24-hour branch in Herisau AR was delayed by a year due to an objection. Show more

Migros has already tried out many concepts, from mobile sales stands to self-service Migros trolleys and supermarkets, some of which have operated successfully for decades.

For some years now, unattended stores have seemed to be the promise of the future - not only for the number one Swiss retailer, but also for smaller competitors such as Spar or Avec.

Migros is now opening a new chapter and switching a staffed store in Herisau AR to unstaffed operation at 7 p.m. every day - until the employees return the following morning.

Many unstaffed stores flop

Migros has been setting up unmanned "Teo" stores at various locations for several years - originally a concept of the German subsidiary Tegut. Despite low staff costs, "Teo" is no guarantee of success.

For example, the Migros Cooperative Zurich closed its two unmanned 24-hour stores in Kloten and Dietlikon in 2024 because they were not profitable. The concept has so far resulted in a loss of half a billion francs for the cooperative.

This is how Migros sold goods in the 1950s. KEYSTONE

Migros Eastern Switzerland is different. The number of "Teo" stores is growing here. According to the website, there are nine locations, five of them in the eastern canton of Zurich and two each in the cantons of Thurgau and St. Gallen. These operate 24 hours a day without sales staff.

Much smaller competitors of Migros have also operated such outlets. The Valora Group, owner of the Avec stores, which are mainly located at railroad stations, closed the autonomous "Avec Box" stores in summer 2023. Demand was too low.

"Spar Go 24" was the name of Spar's walk-in vending machines. One of them was prominently located in the car park next to Zurich's main train station. The South African parent company ended the experiment at the end of 2024. Theft and damage to property were the main problems in the sometimes lively but also dimly lit corner at night. The branch, which operated from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., remained, but the stand-alone store disappeared.

In the 1980s, Migros trolleys still supplemented the retail giant's sales areas. KEYSTONE

The farm store chain Rüedu has also had mixed experiences with its unattended sales containers. There are 20 branches in operation in Bern, one of which is located in the Inselspital high-rise hospital. In the canton of Zurich, the company stopped its expansion after opening five branches. Not because of a lack of success, but because it did not reach its target of 20 locations in the first two years, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

24-hour Migros should have opened as early as 2025

Migros is now trying out a hybrid concept. The eastern Swiss cooperative has chosen the Alpsteinstrasse branch in Herisau AR as the location.

The "Appenzeller Zeitung" writes that the location is ideal for the cooperative, as the cantonal capital is large enough to enable a significant footfall "without the framework conditions of a large city influencing the project". This could refer to the problems that broke the back of Spar's 24-hour store behind Zurich's main railway station.

Migros Ostschweiz had already announced the opening of the 24-hour store in Herisau for summer 2025. However, an objection delayed the project, writes the "Appenzeller Zeitung", without specifying what the objection was directed against.

Only an information board at the existing branch on Alpsteinstrasse has indicated the upcoming changeover since the beginning of June 2026. Migros Ostschweiz obviously doesn't want to make a big fuss about the changeover.

Converting the same store from staffed to unstaffed is unlikely to be a trivial matter. Migros Ostschweiz only reveals this much: the access and monitoring systems will be activated every day at 7 pm. The doors could then only be opened by smartphone, and customers would pay cashless at the same self-checkout tills that are also available during the day.

For labor law reasons, the shelves may not be restocked outside of staffed opening hours. This happens one last time shortly before 7 pm. At night and on Sundays, the saying "It's good while it lasts" applies more than ever.