Migros on Toblerplatz in Zurich is now also open on Sundays - but without staff. Since mid-October, customers have been able to use the store from 8 am to 6 pm by scanning their Cumulus, debit or credit card and paying at self-checkout tills.

Stores in the canton of Zurich are actually only allowed to open on four Sundays. Exceptions have so far been made at railroad stations, airports and in certain tourist resorts in the mountains, where stores are allowed to employ staff on Sundays.

Trade union criticizes the plan

The number is now to be increased to 12. The trade union Unia criticizes the plan and fears a massive deterioration in working conditions in the retail trade.

However, the model at Toblerplatz is intended to circumvent the labor law, as no staff are present, as CH-Media newspapers write.

With this innovation, Migros is responding to a growing need for Sunday sales, particularly in urban areas. The Migros cooperatives in Zurich and Eastern Switzerland already operate Teo vending machine stores that are accessible around the clock. But the Toblerplatz store is the first conventional supermarket in the district to offer such a solution.

No further openings are currently planned, but Migros is monitoring market developments.

Vandalism has often occurred in the past

With its Avec 24/7 concept, the Valora retail group relies on hybrid stores that are staffed during the day and can be used autonomously via an app at off-peak times or on Sundays. However, Valora has largely discontinued 24-hour operations, partly due to vandalism problems.

Spar had similar experiences with its Go24 concept. A test store in Zurich, which was autonomously accessible at night, was often damaged and soiled, meaning that it is now only open during the day on weekdays. Despite these challenges, Spar is sticking to the idea of vending machine stores and sees potential in them, but currently has no concrete plans.