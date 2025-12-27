Migros President Ursula Nold wants to open 140 new stores in the coming years. Archivbild: Keystone

Migros wants to go on the job offensive in the coming years. President Ursula Nold announces new stores - and a large-scale job expansion.

Philipp Fischer

Over the past two years, Migros has sold off several business divisions. At the same time, there have been major job cuts. Now Migros President Ursula Nold wants to herald a turnaround.

A total of 140 new stores are to be opened by 2029. "It is the biggest expansion the company has ever carried out in such a short space of time," explains Nold in an interview with the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

The focus will be on smaller stores in order to better meet people's changing shopping habits. With the slimmed-down store next door, "around 200,000 additional households should be better reached". Nold explains: "Many customers no longer do their weekly shopping, but shop more frequently and in a more targeted manner, often after work."

E-supermarket - but with the same staff

Nold dispels concerns about new stores that rely on full automation without staff. She points to the newly opened store in Spreitenbach in the canton of Aargau. "Here in Spreitenbach, we may only have a single cash register, but the staff will remain," says the Migros President. There are no plans to cut jobs. This will allow employees to focus more on customer advice, freshness and merchandise management.

When asked about the staff cuts at Migros in recent years, Nold told the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper about the new jobs to be created: "We currently have around 1,000 vacancies and around 850 apprenticeships. The aforementioned expansion with 140 new stores will create additional jobs."

Employees who have lost their jobs in recent years have largely been transferred within Migros, according to the 56-year-old. Nold explains that around 800 of the 1,300 employees affected have found new jobs within the Group. As a result of the planned investments, an additional 1000 new employees are now to be recruited each year.

Wave of redundancies at Migros

Just last year, Migros sold off its travel subsidiary Hotelplan, the cosmetics and hygiene subsidiary Mibelle, as well as Melectronics and SportX. This resulted in a reduction of up to 1500 full-time positions. Around 150 jobs were also cut at the head office in Zurich in mid-2024.

A further round of savings was announced with the closure of four outlets in Eglisau, Niederurnen, Aathal and Bachenbülach. The locations are to be closed at the beginning of 2026. A total of 24 employees will lose their jobs - but according to Migros, they will be offered jobs in supermarkets.