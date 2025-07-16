No quark, cottage cheese and co.: Empty refrigerated shelves of dairy products are currently upsetting Migros customers across the country. Picture: Keystone

Empty refrigerated shelves for dairy products have been a source of frustration for Migros customers for the past month and a half. An IT system changeover is said to be to blame. Initial measures have been taken, they say, but there are still "noticeable impairments" in the cheese range.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros has been struggling with supply bottlenecks for dairy products for a month and a half.

According to the Migros media office, this is due to a "system changeover at the Elsa Group at the beginning of June". The Migros subsidiary in Estavayer-le-Lac FR manufactures dairy products.

"The situation has improved significantly for cream cheese and yogurts. Unfortunately, there will still be noticeable restrictions on the national cheese range," says Migros spokeswoman Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir at the request of blue News.

At the moment, it is not possible to make any reliable statements about the further duration of the restrictions. "Our IT specialists are working flat out to resolve the problem," says Huguenin-dit-Lenoir. Show more

Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir, empty refrigerated shelves of dairy products have been annoying Migros customers for a month and a half. What's going on?

At the beginning of June, the Elsa Group (Editor's note: Elsa in Estavayer-le-Lac FR is a Migros company that produces dairy products and colonial goods) implemented a system changeover. This has been causing disruptions since the beginning of June. The situation has improved considerably for cream cheese and yoghurts, although there may still be isolated gaps.

Are Migros stores throughout Switzerland affected by the supply bottlenecks?

All regional Migros cooperatives, Denner, Migrolino and Migros Online are affected. No region was particularly affected. Rather, it is possible that there are noticeable differences from store to store. The impairments therefore affect a sub-range and the gaps are partial and temporary.

For weeks, Migros stores have been displaying signs that read: "Due to an IT system changeover, unfortunately only a limited range is temporarily available." Which milk and cheese products are affected by the supply bottlenecks?

Only dairy products are affected, i.e. hard and semi-hard cheeses supplied by Elsa. All other dairy products are readily available again. "Aus der Region" products are not affected.

The situation has improved considerably for fresh cheese and yoghurts, although there may still be isolated gaps. Unfortunately, the national cheese range will continue to be noticeably affected. The regional range has always been guaranteed.

What exactly is the IT changeover causing problems - and why is it so complicated to fix?

Experts are working on software fixes on site to resolve the problems since the IT system changeover. At the same time, various measures are being implemented, such as manual picking, so that we can continue to deliver as many products as possible.

In mid-June , you told Blick:"Unfortunately, we can't make any reliable statements about the duration of the restrictions at the moment." What is the situation today?

We are working hard to solve the challenges. Our aim is to implement solutions that will last in the long term. These are already having an effect.

Four weeks ago, Migros also announced that it had taken immediate measures to resolve the milk and cheese supply problems: What were they?

The first immediate measures, such as alternative procurement, outsourcing of activities and manual picking, have already been implemented. In addition to Migros Industry, Migros has been working closely with a large number of suppliers and producers for years.

Thanks to this long-standing partnership and broad network, various large and small manufacturers were immediately willing to help us out with their products in order to provide our customers with a wide range of products. We are very grateful to all of them for this support.

For several weeks now, there have been large gaps in the refrigerated cheese shelves of Migros stores - all over Switzerland. Picture: Privat

Can you make a more reliable statement today about when the supply problems with dairy products can be resolved?

At the moment, it is not possible to make a reliable statement about the duration of the restrictions. Our IT specialists are working flat out to resolve the problem. As already mentioned, the situation has already improved significantly - in particular, cream cheese and yogurts are available again.

What will happen to the dairy products from the Elsa Group that are currently not being sold in Migros? Will they possibly be thrown away because they cannot be delivered or sold in Migros stores?

Production at Elsa and third-party suppliers has continued uninterrupted and adapted to delivery capacities. This means that no products are being thrown away.

Is my personal impression correct that there have been more frequent supply bottlenecks in Migros stores since the Covid-19 pandemic?

No.

Basically, what measures is Migros planning to prevent delivery bottlenecks in the future or at least be able to cushion them better?

Deliveries are still taking place despite technical problems.

