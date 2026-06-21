Comedian Mike Müller with his dog Pesche. KEYSTONE

Mike Müller wanted to film a scene with his dog—but the Zurich Veterinary Office banned part of it. In the “Tages-Anzeiger,” the satirist criticizes the office of State Councilor Natalie Rickli.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mike Müller accuses the Zurich Veterinary Office of preventing a scene with his dog at the Schauspielhaus Zürich.

According to Müller, the office objected to the fact that the dog’s genitals would have been touched.

The satirist uses the incident to level broader criticism at “cancel culture” debates, bureaucracy, and the Swiss “all-risk” mentality. Show more

Mike Müller says he experienced a form of “censorship” at the Schauspielhaus Zürich. As the satirist explained in an interview with the *Tages-Anzeiger*, a scene featuring his dog Pesche was supposed to appear in the opening production based on the novel *Blösch*, which is set in a slaughterhouse. In it, Müller wanted to show how an animal’s fat content is tested in a slaughterhouse.

According to Müller, however, the Zurich Veterinary Office took issue with the fact that he would have touched his dog’s genitals (in bureaucratic German: “testicle grip”) in the process.

The office is under the jurisdiction of the Zurich Department of Health, headed by SVP State Councilor Natalie Rickli. Müller calls the justification based on “animal dignity” a “silly misunderstanding”: A dog has no sense of shame, he tells the “Tages-Anzeiger.”

The “testicle grab” on stage was officially banned. KEYSTONE

Müller is particularly annoyed that the public debate often refers to left-wing “cancel culture.” He himself, however, has now experienced a very concrete form of it at the hands of an agency that reports to an SVP politician. It bothers him “that people claim, without any evidence, that you’re not allowed to say anything anymore,” says Müller.

Müller uses the dispute with the veterinary office as a basis for a fundamental critique of Switzerland. He argues that, in many areas, the country has become “a bit like a deluxe version of the GDR” due to the left and the right. Switzerland is suffocating under a “comprehensive insurance” mentality, says Müller: “We won’t be able to maintain our prosperity through the export of Emmental cheese alone.”

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