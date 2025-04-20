Russian President Vladimir Putin. (archive picture) Sofia Sandurskaya/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Military experts are warning that Russia could start a military conflict with NATO in the next few years. The Baltic states are particularly at risk, as they are considered the likely scene of such an attack.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A British military expert warns that NATO could find itself in conflict with Russia within a few years, especially in the Baltic states.

He recommends quickly expanding tried-and-tested weapons systems and ammunition instead of relying on expensive high-tech solutions.

In addition, drones and European air defense systems should be produced and deployed to a greater extent. Show more

According to a British military expert, the NATO states could be involved in a military conflict with Russia in just two years' time. Ed Arnold from the British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) said this in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

With regard to Germany's planned massive investments in the armaments sector, Arnold warned that the German government does not have time to spread the investments over a period of ten years in view of the threat posed by Russia. Instead, the Bundeswehr must first focus on rapidly expanding its stocks of proven weapon systems and ammunition - especially artillery ammunition.

Equip the Bundeswehr largely with heavy equipment

According to Arnold, the recommended systems include the Taurus cruise missile, the Leopard 2 A8 main battle tank and the Boxer armored transport vehicle. Both are vehicles that are also used by other European nations. According to the Briton, the Bundeswehr could "massively increase" production here and equip its units with heavy equipment and supply allies.

According to the expert, German air defense systems such as IRIS-T and the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, which has already been decommissioned by the Bundeswehr, have proven to be "remarkably effective" in the war in Ukraine. These should also be mass-produced and exported to allies, he recommends.

Not always the best is necessary

Europe needs to move away from the idea of only ever striving for the most technologically advanced weapons, said Arnold. "What Ukraine shows is that you don't always have to have the best. You just have to be a little better than your opponent," said the expert. In addition, it would not be advisable to waste too much money on equipment that could be lost ten times a day in an emergency.

In the case of drones, it is not just a matter of acquiring your own stocks, but also of building up production capacities in order to adapt to rapid development cycles. "The change in warfare means that drones are being used at the lowest level," he said. They are "ubiquitous on the battlefield".

War with Russia could start in the Baltic states

Germany must also ask itself whether it really wants to continue investing in US weapons systems in view of Washington's political orientation, said Arnold. This primarily concerns the order of F-35 stealth jets, but also the Patriot air defense system. These could be replaced by European systems in the medium term.

According to the expert, if Russia were to deliberately seek conflict, this would most likely be possible in the Baltic states, for example at the Suwalki Gap, the only land bridge between the NATO states in Central Europe and the Baltic allies. At the same time, Arnold warned of the possibility of the NATO states and Russia inadvertently slipping into a conflict elsewhere in view of the many military activities in Europe.