No details of injuries yetMilitary vehicle involved in accident at traffic circle in Hinwil ZH
SDA
8.4.2026 - 15:21
A military vehicle crashed in a traffic circle in Hinwil ZH on Wednesday afternoon. There is no information about injuries as yet.
Keystone-SDA
08.04.2026, 15:21
08.04.2026, 15:43
SDA
Numerous rescue vehicles were deployed, as reported by the "Zürcher Oberländer" newspaper. Rega is also on the scene with a helicopter. The cantonal police confirmed the accident to Keystone-SDA, but referred the matter to the DDPS for details.
As the DDPS told the "Zürcher Oberländer", it is said to be an unarmored vehicle, a "Duro".