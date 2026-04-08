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No details of injuries yet Military vehicle involved in accident at traffic circle in Hinwil ZH

SDA

8.4.2026 - 15:21

There was an accident involving a military vehicle in Hinwil ZH on Wednesday afternoon. (symbolic image)
There was an accident involving a military vehicle in Hinwil ZH on Wednesday afternoon. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A military vehicle crashed in a traffic circle in Hinwil ZH on Wednesday afternoon. There is no information about injuries as yet.

Keystone-SDA

08.04.2026, 15:21

08.04.2026, 15:43

Numerous rescue vehicles were deployed, as reported by the "Zürcher Oberländer" newspaper. Rega is also on the scene with a helicopter. The cantonal police confirmed the accident to Keystone-SDA, but referred the matter to the DDPS for details.

As the DDPS told the "Zürcher Oberländer", it is said to be an unarmored vehicle, a "Duro".

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