There was an accident involving a military vehicle in Hinwil ZH on Wednesday afternoon. (symbolic image) Keystone

A military vehicle crashed in a traffic circle in Hinwil ZH on Wednesday afternoon. There is no information about injuries as yet.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Numerous rescue vehicles were deployed, as reported by the "Zürcher Oberländer" newspaper. Rega is also on the scene with a helicopter. The cantonal police confirmed the accident to Keystone-SDA, but referred the matter to the DDPS for details.

As the DDPS told the "Zürcher Oberländer", it is said to be an unarmored vehicle, a "Duro".