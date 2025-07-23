Ahsan Ali Syed in an archive photo. imago sportfotodienst

Flashy offices, falsified reports: the entrepreneur Ahsan Ali Syed is alleged to have defrauded companies of millions. Now he has to go to prison.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Entrepreneur Ahsan Ali Syed has been sent to prison for 6.5 years.

He is alleged to have defrauded several companies of a total of 26 million francs.

The victims of the fraud were real estate entrepreneurs from Australia and New Zealand. Show more

What was planned as a quick trial at Zurich District Court turned out to be a top-class judicial marathon. At the center: Ahsan Ali Syed - a man who once appeared as a wealthy financial mogul, but is now in the dock as an alleged million-dollar fraudster.

The allegations are serious: between 2008 and 2011, Syed is said to have swindled 26 million francs worldwide - using a simple but perfidious trick. He raised the hopes of financially troubled entrepreneurs that they would receive favorable large loans. The only thing they had to do was make large advance payments. However, the loans were never paid out. The money? Most of it allegedly disappeared into accounts at Credit Suisse in Zurich.

16 companies are now demanding justice. They are not only complaining about the financial loss - in some cases, the entire lives of those affected have collapsed.

A courtroom under high tension

But the legal proceedings are proving to be a tough struggle for words and truths. For ten hours, Syed had to answer questions from the prosecution, judge and defense - always accompanied by an interpreter, which slowed down the proceedings even more. Syed answered simple questions with rambling monologues, repeatedly relying on emails, quotes and documents. A clear statement? Not a chance.

When the defendant even wanted to read out the verdict from Bahrain - where he had already been tried between 2011 and 2019 - the judge intervened: "It is the task of the defense to present a plea. You should simply answer my questions."

Prosecutor speaks of "smoke screens"

The prosecution, however, leaves no doubt in its closing statement: Syed tried to get out of the affair with "systematic obfuscation". The suffering of the victims? Shocking, according to the prosecution. One businessman is said to have burst into tears during interrogation, another lost his job, his house - and possibly even his brother as a result of the fraud.

The public prosecutor is demanding seven years in prison and five years' deportation.

On Wednesday, the court opens the verdict against Syed. Ahsan Ali Syed is sentenced to 6.5 years in prison. The Zurich District Court found the lawyer and businessman guilty of commercial fraud, as the judge said at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The verdict is not yet final.