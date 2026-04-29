A foundation bought a church in Winterthur, but it went badly wrong. seniorenzentrum-wiesengrund

The sale of a reformed church in Winterthur was intended to make a major construction project possible - but now the foundation is facing an expensive problem. Internally, the purchase is being sharply criticized.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The sale of the reformed church Eglise française in Winterthur led to a failed building project and criticism of a multi-million euro bad purchase.

Internal accusations are directed at the foundation's management, which is said to have made the purchase without sufficient clarification and involvement of the entire council.

The foundation rejects the criticism and continues to see the investment as a sensible step towards financial stabilization. Show more

The Eglise française reformed church in Winterthur is a special case: it is the only one in the canton of Zurich that has ever been sold. In 2019, it was sold to Hülfsgesellschaft, a charitable foundation that wanted to build apartments there as part of the 50-million "Salpark" project. However, the project failed, as reported by the Tages Anzeiger newspaper. After the Heritage Society lodged an appeal against the demolition, the foundation withdrew the project and is now planning a smaller solution without the church property.

Internally, the purchase is causing fierce criticism. Some members of the foundation's board of trustees speak of a bad purchase worth millions. They accuse the President of having organized the purchase single-handedly together with a confidant - without involving the entire Board of Trustees and without experts in heritage conservation. For fear of consequences, they wish to remain anonymous. The foundation rejects the accusations.

The Hülfsgesellschaft was founded in 1812 and supports people in need. Among other things, it runs the Wiesengrund senior citizens' center and a residential home for dementia patients. It is financed by donations and gifts, and its assets amount to 28 million francs. According to critics, a large part of this was used to buy the church.

Warnings were ignored

Warnings were issued early on. City architect Jens Andersen pointed out in 2021 that the church was "highly worthy of protection". However, the foundation management dismissed this as "opportunistic behavior". The Heritage Society had also signaled early on that resistance was possible. Nevertheless, the project was pursued. "There was not a bit of self-reflection," says a member of the foundation board.

Today, the foundation is sitting on an expensive, unused property. At the same time, the "Salpark" project had to be revised - instead of 67 apartments, 51 are now planned. Critics also criticize the fact that expensive penthouse apartments are planned. The president has already reserved an apartment. "It begs the question of who the charitable foundation is actually building for," says one critic.

Asset management also criticized

The asset management has also been criticized. The president's company manages the foundation's assets and receives up to CHF 100,000 a year for this, according to critics. Although the Board of Trustees did not officially confirm the mandate until 2025, it has been in place since at least 2022. The critics emphasize: "But he is exploiting his position." The future of the foundation could be at risk.

The foundation rejects all accusations. The purchase of the church was decided unanimously in 2019. It was assumed that the project was feasible. The President had also acted correctly with regard to asset management and had stepped aside. The investments made sense: "The investment in rental apartments will reduce the economic dependency on the Wiesengrund senior citizens' center."