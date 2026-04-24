Well equipped? The 14 key material procurement projects in the DDPS involve drones, communications equipment, fighter aircraft, missile defense and radar systems. (Archive image). KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex

Expensive consultants, shaky projects: Delays, additional costs and tricky contracts are piling up in the Defense Department DDPS - precisely where external risk control should bring stability.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The DDPS invests millions in external risk consultants, but continues to struggle with problematic major projects.

Air2030, the F-35 and the communication system in particular show structural weaknesses.

Transparency deficits and dependencies exacerbate the criticism. Show more

Construction sites are piling up at the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS). Prestigious procurements are falling out of step, costs are rising and schedules are fraying. There has long been talk of "chaos projects" in the political debate. The explosive issue here is that external quality and risk consultants are supposed to prevent precisely such developments - but their track record raises questions.

Research by "SRF" shows that the DDPS has bought in external expertise for 14 key projects - for a total of around CHF 15 million. The mammoth Air2030 program alone cost almost twelve million francs. KPMG was commissioned with a mandate until 2030 with the aim of minimizing risks and ensuring quality. The reality seems contradictory.

One structural problem lies in the awarding practice: more than half of the key mandates were awarded by private treaty, i.e. without a tender. Formally permissible - politically sensitive. Critics warn of a lack of transparency, dependencies and a "cluster risk" if central tasks are concentrated with individual providers. Added to this is the proximity of personnel: The consultants include former top officials from the department. This may be professionally justifiable, but it feeds the suspicion of nepotism.

The DDPS points to improvements. New mandates are now publicly advertised and supervision has been strengthened. But the fundamental question remains: Why did the publication of the list of advisors have to be fought for in the first place, asks "SRF".

The major construction sites of the DDPS:

Air2030 - billion-euro project with systemic risk

Air2030 is the heart of Swiss air defense - and one of the most expensive armament projects ever. In addition to fighter aircraft, it also includes missile defense and radar systems. The close interlinking of the sub-projects makes management complex - and vulnerable. The fact that a single consultant plays a key role here further increases the dependency.

F-35 - fewer jets, higher costs

The procurement of the F-35 fighter jets not only brings political debates, but also concrete additional costs. The DDPS currently assumes that around thirty F-35s will be procured. For cost reasons, this is fewer than the 36 initially planned. Nevertheless, the costs are rising. As the F-35 fighter jet is louder than an F/A-18, additional noise protection measures will be required. Around 230 buildings around the military airfields in Payerne VD, Meiringen BE and Emmen LU will have to be retrofitted with soundproof windows - financed by the federal government. Infrastructure and operation also drive up the overall costs.

Mobile communication - a permanent construction site with delivery problems

A 377-million-euro project to modernize military communications is in deep trouble. The contract was awarded to the Israeli company Elbit Systems, but delivery delays and quality deficiencies are slowing down the project. According to the Swiss Federal Audit Office, the project has been on "red" internally since the end of 2024. Completion has been delayed by years and additional costs are looming - not least due to an additional claim of CHF 50 million.

Hermes drone project - legacy with a signal effect

Elbit had already previously caused problems with the procurement of reconnaissance drones. The project was delayed for years and technical requirements could not be met. In the end, Switzerland had to forego functions - with a direct impact on operational capability. Commissioning was originally scheduled for the end of 2020, but full integration into the air force is now not expected until the end of 2027.

Military in space - ambitious, expensive, uncertain

With a new space competence center, the DDPS wants to build up its own capabilities in orbit by the mid-2030s. The budget is up to 850 million francs. The aim is more independence and better reconnaissance. The army should also be able to protect itself against any interference with troops from space. However, in view of the project's track record to date, the question arises as to whether the department has the necessary control competence.

System under pressure

The accumulation of delays and additional costs points to a structural problem. External consultants, originally intended as a safety net, are themselves becoming part of a system that appears difficult to control. A lack of transparency, risky awarding of contracts and recurring difficulties with suppliers undermine trust. The "NZZ" concludes that Switzerland will remain unable to defend itself for a long time to come.

While the DDPS emphasizes the need to strengthen its supervision and improve processes, political pressure is growing. Because in the end, it's not just about efficiency, but also about credibility - and billions of taxpayers' money, which is to be collected via a temporary VAT increase. The people will vote on this in 2027.