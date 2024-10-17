The Zurich Zoo is now home to the breast-tailed rat kangaroo, also known as the Woylie. They once inhabited many Australian vegetation regions, but are now only found in the southwest.

Zurich Zoo has a new resident: The brush-tailed rat kangaroo, also known as the Woylie.

It once inhabited many Australian vegetation regions, but today the endangered species can only be found in south-western Australia. The animals are 30 to 38 centimetres long.

Miriam Göbel, curator at Zurich Zoo, says: "Woylies are threatened with extinction in their habitat in Australia because there are many predators there that we have introduced. Foxes, cats and dingoes eat the woylies. They were not used to this. In addition, the habitat is being increasingly destroyed by human activities."

