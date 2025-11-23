  1. Residential Customers
Davos Wiesen Minibus collides with wall and overturns - no injuries

Lea Oetiker

23.11.2025

The Landwasserstrasse had to be closed for around one and a half hours due to the overturned minibus.
Kantonpolizei Graubünden

There was an accident on Landwasserstrasse in Davos Wiesen on Saturday afternoon when a minibus left the road on a left-hand bend, collided with a wall and overturned onto its side.

23.11.2025, 09:30

A traffic accident occurred on Landwasserstrasse in Davos Wiesen on Saturday afternoon. A 47-year-old man was driving with a passenger in the direction of Tiefencastel shortly after 2 p.m. when the minibus left the right-hand side of the road on a left-hand bend.

The vehicle hit a snow-covered grass verge, crashed into a wall with railings and was then thrown back onto the road, where it came to a standstill on its side. Both occupants were able to leave the badly damaged vehicle unharmed.

The Landwasserstrasse had to be closed for around one and a half hours due to the overturned minibus. In addition to the Graubünden cantonal police, the Davos Road Rescue Service was also deployed.