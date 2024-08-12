The Thurgau police are investigating. (archive picture) sda

A minor has been the victim of a serious sexual assault in Kreuzlingen TG. The police are investigating.

Sven Ziegler

On Sunday night, an underage Swiss girl was the victim of a serious sexual assault in Kreuzlingen. Between 3 a.m. and 3.15 a.m., a previously unknown perpetrator assaulted the young woman against her will on the festival grounds on the lake shore, near the Seeburgturm tower, and then threatened her. The victim informed her parents, who alerted the cantonal emergency call center.

The Thurgau cantonal police have started an investigation and are looking for witnesses. The perpetrator is described as a young man with an Arabic appearance who spoke High German. The Kreuzlingen public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation.