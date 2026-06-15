On Monday, the National Council resolved the final differences with the Council of States regarding a reform of political rights. Among other things, Parliament is establishing a legal framework for trials involving the electronic collection of signatures for initiatives and referendums.

In principle, the creation of a legal basis for e-collecting was uncontested in Parliament. (File photo)

According to the provision in the Federal Act on Political Rights adopted by both chambers, there is now a legal basis for collecting the necessary signatures for a National Council candidacy via so-called e-collecting.

In principle, this was uncontested in Parliament. Both chambers consider it important that an intensive trial phase take place before the definitive introduction of this instrument.

The bill also includes a whole range of other innovations in the area of political rights. These include making it easier for people with visual impairments to vote, protecting the privacy of members of initiative committees, and allowing the Federal Council to postpone votes.

With Monday’s finalization, the bill is ready for the final vote.