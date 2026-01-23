A doctor from Valais must face the consequences of a serious misdiagnosis. After being diagnosed with what was believed to be whiplash, his patient suffered a brain hemorrhage a few days later.

Here's what it's all about A patient from Valais suffered a severe brain hemorrhage and permanent damage following a misdiagnosis.

The Federal Supreme Court confirmed that the family doctor should have investigated the aneurysm.

The conviction stands; only the amount of the fine has been reduced. Summary created with

In 2017, a female patient suffered from sudden, unusually severe headaches. After examining her, her primary care physician in the canton of Valais diagnosed whiplash and ordered only a CT scan without contrast.

Three days later, the woman suffered a ruptured aneurysm with massive cerebral hemorrhage and has suffered severe, permanent damage ever since.

The Federal Supreme Court has now concluded that the doctor should have recognized the risk of an aneurysm, as reported in “Walliser Bote” reports. According to the Federal Supreme Court, in cases of “sudden, atypical headaches that persist despite medication,” at least one CT scan with contrast dye should have been performed, or the patient should have been referred to a hospital.

The 47-year-old specialist in internal medicine and nephrology was therefore convicted of negligent infliction of serious bodily injury.

Fine Reduced

In 2023, the District Court imposed a suspended fine of 45 daily rates of 55 francs each and also ordered him to pay compensation totaling 185,000 francs to the patient and her family. The Cantonal Court upheld the judgment.

The doctor appealed the ruling, criticizing, among other things, the assessment of the evidence and the legal interpretation. The Federal Supreme Court dismissed most of the appeals. The physician was only successful regarding the amount of the fine: The daily rate of 230 francs, which had been increased by the cantonal court, was overturned and set at 55 francs, as originally determined by the district court.

The doctor did not contest the compensation payments totaling 185,000 Swiss francs.