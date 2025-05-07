  1. Residential Customers
All-clear in Wettingen AG Missing 5-year-old boy is found safe and sound

Dominik Müller

7.5.2025

The Aargau cantonal police have now found the missing boy.
sda

A 5-year-old boy from Wettingen AG was playing outside before he disappeared. The police asked the public for help. Now he has been found.

07.05.2025, 15:15

07.05.2025, 16:44

Today, Wednesday, a 5-year-old boy was reported missing in Wettingen AG. The police issued a statement asking the public for help.

Now the all-clear has been given: the boy was found safe and sound in a neighborhood in Wettingen this afternoon, according to the police.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the 5-year-old, who had been reported missing, was found safe and sound by a police patrol in a neighborhood in Wettingen.

According to the statement, Selim was playing outside at his home and then ran off in an unknown direction on a blue children's bicycle. There was no trace of him afterwards.