The Aargau cantonal police have now found the missing boy. sda

A 5-year-old boy from Wettingen AG was playing outside before he disappeared. The police asked the public for help. Now he has been found.

Dominik Müller

Today, Wednesday, a 5-year-old boy was reported missing in Wettingen AG. The police issued a statement asking the public for help.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the 5-year-old, who had been reported missing, was found safe and sound by a police patrol in a neighborhood in Wettingen.

According to the statement, Selim was playing outside at his home and then ran off in an unknown direction on a blue children's bicycle. There was no trace of him afterwards.