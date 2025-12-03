A missing base jumper was found dead on Tuesday below the "High Ultimate" jump point on the Mürrenfluh. Keystone

A missing base jumper near Lauterbrunnen was found dead on Tuesday morning. The man had been reported missing on Monday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The police were alerted shortly after 5.20 pm. They immediately launched a search operation. The missing man was finally located on Tuesday morning during a search flight below the "High Ultimate" jump site, according to the Bern cantonal police. Rescue workers were only able to recover the man dead.

According to the police, there are concrete indications of the identity of the base jumper, but he has not yet been formally identified. The police have started an investigation into the accident.

The "Hight Ultimate" jump site, which is well-known in base jumping circles, is located on the Mürrenfluh above Lauterbrunnen. An estimated 25,000 jumps are recorded in the valley every year, and the number is rising.