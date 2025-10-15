A woman who went missing in the Brienzer Rothorn region after a mountain hike was found dead on Tuesday afternoon as part of a search operation by emergency services. Kapo Bern

A missing female hiker was found dead in the Brienzer Rothorn region on Tuesday. The police believe it was an accident.

Dominik Müller

At around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Bern cantonal police received a report that a woman was missing in the Brienzer Rothorn region. The missing woman was presumably on a mountain hike, as the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office writes in a press release.

A comprehensive search operation was immediately launched. The missing woman was finally located in the Gwandwald area during a search flight with a Rega helicopter at around midday on the same day and was subsequently only recovered dead.

According to initial findings, the woman had set off on Monday on a mountain hike from the Brienzer Rothorn in the direction of Brienz. For reasons still to be clarified, she must have fallen during the descent in the Gwandwald region. She sustained fatal injuries as a result.

There are indications of the identity of the deceased, but formal identification is still pending.

An investigation has been launched under the direction of the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.