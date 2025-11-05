  1. Residential Customers
Vaz/Obervaz GR Missing spotter (79) hit by stone slab - dead

Dominik Müller

5.11.2025

The man was a crystal and mineral hunter.
Kapo Graubünden

On Monday, the Grisons police found a man dead in the Crap la Pala area. He had previously been reported missing.

05.11.2025, 10:43

05.11.2025, 10:46

At 8.30 pm on Sunday, the Graubünden cantonal police received a report that a 79-year-old man was missing in Davos. A night-time emergency search for him was unsuccessful.

A helicopter crew then found the man's body on Monday south of Crap la Pala in the municipality of Vaz/Obervaz GR. According to initial findings, the man, who was out and about looking for crystals and minerals, was caught by a slipping slab of rock on sloping terrain.

The police, together with the Graubünden public prosecutor's office, are now clarifying the exact circumstances that led to the death.