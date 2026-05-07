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Recovered in the wild Missing Swiss lynx Vreni has reappeared - together with her offspring

Carlotta Henggeler

7.5.2026

The reintroduced lynx Vreni has fallen into a photo trap.
The reintroduced lynx Vreni has fallen into a photo trap.
Wildnispark Zürich

Success for the Zurich Wilderness Park: the reintroduced lynx Vreni is alive - and has her first offspring in the wild. And this despite the fact that she was initially thought to be missing.

07.05.2026, 19:03

07.05.2026, 19:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Vreni the lynx from the Zurich Wilderness Park, who was released into the wild in 2024, was long thought to be missing. Now she has been found again in the Thuringian Forest.
  • Surprisingly, Vreni can be seen with an almost fully-grown cub, which proves her successful reproduction in the wild.
  • Previously, there had been no sign of life from the animal for more than a year due to a transmitter defect.
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Good news from Germany has brought great joy to Zurich Wilderness Park: Vreni, the lynx released into the wild in 2024, is alive - and has offspring. The animal was long thought to be missing, but has now been spotted again in the Thuringian Forest.

Vreni was released into the wild in August 2024 and quickly found her way around her new environment. Thanks to wildlife cameras and GPS data, it became clear early on that she could hunt on her own - even deer, although she had never learned to do so at the zoo. Then contact was suddenly lost: due to a technical defect in her transmitter, there was no sign of life for over a year.

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Great success for Zurich Wildlife Park

Now new photo trap images provide certainty: Vreni is alive. She has been clearly identified by her individual fur markings. The pictures also show her with an almost fully-grown cub - proof that she has not only survived in the wild, but also reproduced.

This is a significant success for the Zurich Wilderness Park. The facility is one of the few in Europe that specifically prepares lynxes for a life in the wild. The joy is correspondingly great: they are proud that Vreni has succeeded in the wild, they say.

The offspring are also seen as an important signal for species conservation. Such reintroductions help to strengthen the endangered lynx populations in Europe and improve their connectivity.

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