The Bern police are looking for witnesses. (symbolic image) sda

On Thursday evening, a lifeless woman was found in an apartment building on Güterstrasse in Biel. According to initial findings, the woman was the victim of a homicide.

Sven Ziegler

At around 9.45 p.m. on Thursday, the Bern cantonal police received a report that a person living on Güterstrasse in Biel had been unavailable for several days. The emergency services were able to find a deceased woman on site in an apartment.

Subsequently, various special services of the Bern cantonal police, including forensics, were called out for initial investigations and in particular to secure evidence.

According to the findings to date, the deceased woman was the victim of a homicide. The Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern was called in for further forensic investigations.

There are clues to the identity of the deceased, but formal identification is still pending.

Extensive investigations into the background, the sequence of events and the perpetrators are underway under the direction of the Bernese Jura-Seeland regional public prosecutor's office.

Witnesses are being sought in this connection. Of particular interest is whether anyone has made suspicious observations in the Güterstrasse area in recent days. Information can be obtained by calling +41 32 324 85 31 and will be treated confidentially.