The Moldovan was carrying around 200 watches. BAZG

In Kreuzlingen TG, the customs authorities stopped a 41-year-old Moldovan who was entering Switzerland on an e-scooter. The man's luggage contained over 200 suspected stolen watches.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 41-year-old Moldovan man entered Switzerland from Germany on an e-scooter.

The customs authorities determined that he was banned from entering Switzerland until 2035.

A total of 213 suspected stolen watches were discovered in his luggage. Show more

At the weekend, an unusual smuggling attempt was uncovered in Kreuzlingen TG. A 41-year-old Moldovan man tried to enter Switzerland from Germany on an e-scooter. Shortly after crossing the border, he was stopped by a patrol from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS).

According to the FOCBS, the check revealed that the man was not allowed to enter Switzerland until 2035. But that was not all: he was carrying three parcels in his rucksack and an additional bag - containing a total of 213 wristwatches and pocket watches. According to the customs authorities, these were suspected stolen goods.

The officers handed both the man and the watches over to the Thurgau cantonal police, who are now responsible for further proceedings.