At the weekend, an unusual smuggling attempt was uncovered in Kreuzlingen TG. A 41-year-old Moldovan man tried to enter Switzerland from Germany on an e-scooter. Shortly after crossing the border, he was stopped by a patrol from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS).
According to the FOCBS, the check revealed that the man was not allowed to enter Switzerland until 2035. But that was not all: he was carrying three parcels in his rucksack and an additional bag - containing a total of 213 wristwatches and pocket watches. According to the customs authorities, these were suspected stolen goods.
The officers handed both the man and the watches over to the Thurgau cantonal police, who are now responsible for further proceedings.