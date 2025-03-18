The monastery restaurant on the island of Rheinau has been without a tenant for six years. Google

To bridge the summer months, the canton of Zurich is planning a food truck on the Rheinau monastery island with no stand charges. The search for a new tenant for the restaurant has been unsuccessful.

The canton of Zurich is facing a challenge: the search for a new tenant for the Klostergarten restaurant on the idyllic island of Rheinau is proving difficult.

Despite the picturesque location on the Rhine and the proximity to the impressive monastery church, the conditions for a successful restaurant business are anything but ideal, as the "Landbote" reports.

Despite various attempts, the restaurant has to close

Over the past six years, entrepreneur Marc Wegenstein has tried various concepts to make the restaurant a success. From upscale cuisine to self-service - all approaches failed. The restaurant has been closed since last summer.

Wegenstein attributed the failures to several factors: hardly any walk-in customers, a lack of staff, unpredictable weather conditions, unfavorable opening hours for the monastery church, a lack of parking spaces and the delay in the opening of the island museum, which should have attracted additional visitors.

Canton wants to help with a snack bar

Despite improved lease conditions, the canton was unable to find a suitable successor. As a temporary solution for the summer months, a mobile catering service is now being sought. The municipality of Rheinau is offering the opportunity to run a food stall on Klosterplatz without paying a stand fee.

This solution is limited to the months of April to September for the time being and requires a food truck or similar mobile concept in order to be flexible for larger events.

Food stand wanted

However, the search for a permanent operator for the Klostergarten restaurant continues. According to Thomas Maag, spokesman for the building department, talks are still ongoing with potential interested parties.

The idea of a mobile catering solution was proposed by the Klosterplatz working group and approved by the real estate office, whereupon the municipality of Rheinau published the invitation to tender. Interested operators have until April 6 to contact the municipality of Rheinau.

