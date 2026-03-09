After the clear No to the SRG halving initiative, the discussion is by no means over. The blue News community continues to argue fiercely - between relief at the result, criticism of the SRG and calls for reforms.

Sven Ziegler

The SRG halving initiative has clearly failed. While opponents of the proposal are celebrating the result as a clear commitment to the public service, supporters see it as a missed opportunity for reform.

In the comments on blue News, the dispute about fees, program quality and the political neutrality of the SRG is now continuing all the more.

For many blue News readers, the result is a clear sign that there is broad support for the public service. Yandev77 writes: "62 percent said no to this nonsensical initiative, especially in these times." In his view, the SRG does a "good job on the whole", especially in comparison to state broadcasters in other countries.

Other commentators also emphasize the democratic dimension of the decision. Oberdlik writes that in votes, "the sovereign (= majority) is actually always convincing", because in Switzerland pragmatic solutions are usually preferred to radical cuts.

Bohnenstange also interprets the result politically and comments: "The SVP millionaires are astonished that the Swiss people want to participate in a vibrant Switzerland and are prepared to pay an extra 100 Swiss francs to do so."

"Missed opportunity": criticism despite the result of the vote

Other blue News readers are much more critical of the result. Rugeli writes: "This was the second missed opportunity to put the brakes on the money-burning SRG." In his opinion, Leutschenbach is now celebrating rather than reforming.

Verstehen is also frustrated by the result. For him, the No vote means that SRG could even continue to grow in the future. "Now this useless SRG will become even more bloated," he writes.

Several commentators also questioned why fees have to be paid. Fiopleimme55 puts it like this: "I still don't understand why I should pay for something that I don't consume."

Divided voices: Reform yes, halving no

In addition to clear supporters and opponents, there are many voices that see a need for reform without supporting the initiative. Wokeless, for example, writes: A country does need a "fourth estate", but the problem is that it has "strayed far from objectivity".

Other readers also want more quality and less entertainment. AuecheineMeinung writes, for example, that he misses "well-founded foreign reports like those by Arthur Honegger or Erich Gysling back then". Instead, sport and entertainment dominated.

At the same time,Panmark58 points out that SRG has to make savings anyway: According to guidelines from politicians, around 17 percent of the budget is to be reduced. "This means a reduction of 900 full-time positions," he writes.

Discussion will continue

The comments show: Even after the clear defeat in the referendum, the debate about SRG is by no means over. For some, the people have clearly confirmed the public service. For others, the SRG remains too large and too expensive a media company that needs to be reformed.

However, many commentators agree on one point: the debate about fees, the program mandate and the role of the SRG in the Swiss media landscape will continue.