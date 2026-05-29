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Two more passes closed More Alpine passes in Switzerland open again

SDA

29.5.2026 - 12:24

The road over the Grimsel Pass was reopened to traffic on Friday morning after the winter closure. (archive picture)
The road over the Grimsel Pass was reopened to traffic on Friday morning after the winter closure. (archive picture)
Keystone

With the Furka, Grimsel and Nufenen passes, three more Swiss Alpine crossings were reopened on Friday after the winter closure. The Susten and Great St. Bernhard Passes were still closed.

Keystone-SDA

29.05.2026, 12:24

29.05.2026, 14:00

The Furka Pass, at an altitude of 2429 meters, was open to traffic again from 09:00 on Friday, according to the canton of Uri. The pass road leads from Realp UR to Obergoms and connects the canton of Uri with Valais.

The 2164-high Grimsel Pass between Innertkirchen BE and Gletsch VS was also reopened, according to the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS). The winter closure was also lifted on Friday on the 2478-high Nufenen Pass between Ulrichen VS and Airolo TI.

Of the 77 most important passes in Switzerland, only the Susten Pass (2234 m above sea level) between Innertkirchen BE and Wassen UR and the Great St. Bernhard Pass (2469 m), which connects the Lower Valais from Martigny with Aosta in Italy, were still open on Friday, according to TCS.

Important Alpine crossings into Ticino, in particular the Gotthard Pass road between Andermatt UR and Airolo TI (2108 m above sea level), had already reopened by the Ascension and Whitsun weekends.

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