Victims of human trafficking seek protection in Switzerland. sda

They arrive full of hope - and end up being exploited: the number of victims of human trafficking in Switzerland is increasing dramatically. FIZ offers them protection and a new perspective.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, the number of victims of human trafficking is increasing significantly.

They toil under the worst conditions on construction sites, in restaurants and in sex work.

In 2024, the FIZ specialist unit for trafficking in women and women's migration recorded a 50% increase in the number of people seeking protection.

For the first time, a growing number of men also stood out. Show more

They come in the hope of a better life - and end up as modern-day slaves: victims of human trafficking in Switzerland work on construction sites, in restaurants or have to go procuring. Enslaved by unscrupulous perpetrators who had promised them freedom and a dignified life. This is reported by the "Tagblatt".

If they manage to free themselves, they find refuge, for example at the FIZ Fachstelle Frauenhandel und Frauenmigration. The organization runs safe apartments for those seeking protection - and these are in greater demand than ever before.

50 percent more nights in safe apartments

The figures are staggering: 51 people spent 5,677 nights in FIZ's safe houses last year - an increase of a whopping 50 percent compared to the previous year.

Social worker Laura Miotti, who looks after those affected, told the Tagblatt newspaper about exhausted, traumatized people who often have nothing left but the hope of a new life.

Arriving in a safe haven - but the wounds remain

Those who seek refuge at FIZ have experienced the worst. "At the beginning, we have to make sure that those affected can eat and sleep again," explains Miotti. They are then stabilized, given medical care and - if necessary - psychological support.

Their everyday life in the shelters is characterized by simple rituals, accompaniment to appointments and constant protection from their tormentors. Strict anonymity and secure telephones are standard - but the victims are not locked up. "They were already prisoners enough," emphasizes Miotti.

For the first time, a growing number of men are seeking protection. Men are being exploited particularly in the construction industry, catering and even in sex work. "It comes as a surprise to many that the catering industry is also affected," says Miotti. But the reality is grim: precarious working conditions and exploitation have long been part of everyday life in many businesses.

Massive threats and dependency shackle the victims

Why don't those affected simply flee? "The perpetrators take their papers, threaten violence against their families or demand large sums of money for alleged travel expenses," explains Miotti. Many victims are trapped in a web of fear and powerlessness, and the perpetrators' power often extends back to their countries of origin.

Sometimes, despite all their fears, victims manage to press charges - often after police raids or out of sheer exhaustion. "Some manage to get through because they finally want justice," says Miotti. But they are not always allowed to stay: For people from third countries in particular, hardship applications are often the last hope.

Laura Miotti and her team work hard emotionally every day. "The powerlessness in the face of injustice in this world doesn't leave me cold," she admits. Every case, every story sticks with you - evidence of suffering that takes place in our midst, often unnoticed.