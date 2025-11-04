More and more pilots are turning their backs on the Swiss Air Force (archive image). sda

The Swiss Armed Forces are short of flying personnel: more and more pilots are leaving the air force - often for civilian employers such as Rega or Air Zermatt. The military is now looking for ways to counteract this and retain its skilled personnel.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more helicopter and jet pilots are leaving the Swiss Air Force, which is putting a strain on operations.

Many are switching to the private sector, where salaries and working conditions are more attractive.

The army is responding with new training models and an adapted pay system to retain personnel. Show more

The Swiss Air Force helicopters perform numerous tasks: They transport soldiers and their equipment to their deployment location, help with rescue operations in the mountains, support civilian authorities during natural disasters and provide aerial photography at major events or at the country's borders. Members of the Federal Council also occasionally use the aircraft when they are in a hurry. The helicopter fleet is an integral part of the army's everyday life.

However, more and more pilots are turning their backs on the air force, which is putting noticeable pressure on mission planning. As "Blick" reports, a total of 26 helicopter and 7 jet pilots have given up their profession as military pilots since 2020. The army confirms the figures, but refuses to provide information on the total number of active personnel for "tactical reasons".

Personnel attrition with consequences

Officially, according to the army, operational capability is still assured. However, internally, the loss of experienced specialists is considered problematic, particularly for the training of new pilots. "The departures pose challenges for the air force in this context," a spokesperson explained to Blick. "Sufficient specialized professional staff is therefore absolutely essential."

Many pilots are apparently being drawn to the private sector - for example to Rega or Air Zermatt, where the working conditions are considered more attractive, the newspaper reports. The army does not explicitly confirm the trend, but admits that the air force "increasingly has to compete with the civilian job market". Issues such as salary, work-life balance and long-term prospects play an important role in this.

According to Rega itself, there is currently only a low level of fluctuation. Its recipe for success lies in the "meaningful task and state-of-the-art aircraft", they tell "Blick".

Air force works on improvements

Under the leadership of the new commander Christian Oppliger, concrete countermeasures are currently being prepared. Training has been revised in order to be able to compensate for departures more quickly. In addition, the Air Force is reviewing the operational range of its pilots.

One key point concerns remuneration: the new federal pay system should allow for higher starting salaries from 2027. Pilots are currently classified in pay grade 24, which provides for a maximum annual salary of around CHF 157,000.

According to the army, working conditions are regularly reviewed and adjusted where conditions allow. "The army is taking the situation very seriously," the spokesperson told Blick.