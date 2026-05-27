For example, a hip-hop workshop for children: the Federal Council wants to support Y+S activities with more money. (archive photo) Keystone

More and more children and young people are taking part in Youth+Sport courses and camps. To ensure that contributions do not have to be cut despite the boom, the Federal Council wants to significantly increase funding. Additional funding in the millions is planned for the years 2027 to 2030.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Youth + Sport will receive more money from the federal government from 2027 to 2030. An additional CHF 25 million for each of the four years should prevent contributions to individual courses and camps having to be reduced due to rising participant numbers.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council decided to increase the total credit for Youth+Sport (Y+S) to between CHF 135 and 142 million. The Federal Council justified the increase with the rising number of participants. The federal contributions to Y+S activities were therefore already increased in 2025 and 2026.

The Federal Council is now proposing an increase of between around CHF 21 and 26 million for each of the years 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030. If Parliament says yes, the contribution rates from 2027 to 2030 could be maintained, it writes.

In concrete terms, this amounts to CHF 1.30 per participant hour in an Y+S course or CHF 16 per participant day in an Y+S camp. If more young people and children take part in the camps and the budgeted funds are therefore insufficient, the final payments should be reduced first.

If this is also insufficient, the Federal Council would have to apply to Parliament for a supplementary credit. In 2025, around 704,000 children and young people took part in Y+S courses and camps. This amounted to 45.4 million participant hours and 2 million camp days.