Cocaine use in Switzerland is on the rise and is increasingly affecting everyday working life. These sectors are particularly affected.

No longer just at the weekend More and more cocaine is being consumed in Switzerland - these sectors are affected

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cocaine use in Switzerland is on the rise and is the second most common illegal drug after cannabis, although the actual prevalence is probably higher.

Purity, availability and treatment cases are on the rise, and consumption is also increasingly taking place in everyday working life.

Men and young adults are particularly affected, which is why targeted prevention is required.

Cocaine use in Switzerland continues to rise. This is indicated by a new analysis by Sucht Schweiz on behalf of the Jobema Foundation, which combines various data sources. According to the study, cocaine is the second most common illegal substance in the country after cannabis.

According to the Swiss Health Survey 2022, around 1 percent of the population - an estimated 60,000 people - used cocaine within a year. However, wastewater analyses suggest that the actual figures are significantly higher.

A continuous increase has been observed since the 2000s. At the same time, the purity and availability of the drug have increased. Cocaine-related treatment cases in addiction support facilities and hospitals are also on the rise, particularly since around 2015.

Sectors with high pressure to perform particularly affected

According to the report, it is striking that use is no longer limited to parties or weekends. A significant proportion also takes place in everyday working life.

Industries with high pressure to perform, long working hours and a high proportion of men could be particularly affected, such as the construction industry, gastronomy and the art and entertainment scene. Cocaine is sometimes used functionally there, for example to increase performance, alertness or self-confidence.

Overall, it is clear that cocaine use is widespread in large sections of society. Men and young adults between the ages of 18 and 34 are particularly frequently affected.

Users are socially integrated and well educated

Many users are considered to be socially integrated, well educated and employed. However, the problem is that risky consumption often develops gradually and those affected usually only seek help at a late stage.

Addiction Switzerland therefore sees a need for action in prevention. "Cocaine use in Switzerland is a growing and complex phenomenon that encompasses both leisure and work contexts," says Deputy Director Frank Zobel.

Existing services have not yet sufficiently reached many employees with incipient problematic use. The report therefore recommends targeted prevention measures in particularly stressful working environments as well as specific approaches for at-risk groups.