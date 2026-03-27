More and more people are getting into difficulties in the Swiss mountains - often without being injured. At the same time, the new statistics from the Swiss Alpine Club show a surprising development.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 4,000 people had to be rescued in the Swiss mountains in 2025, many of them uninjured.

At the same time, the number of fatal mountain accidents has fallen to its lowest level in ten years.

The SAC suspects that better cell phone networks and a lack of tour planning play a role. Show more

Exhausted, lost, blocked: Around 1500 people were rescued unharmed in the mountains last year. This increase is striking, the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) announced in its mountain emergency statistics on Friday.

According to the Swiss Alpine Club's (SAC) mountain emergency statistics for 2025, half of the emergencies occurred while hiking or mountaineering. Overall, although the emergency services had to be called out more frequently than in previous years, there were fewer fatal accidents in the mountains last year.

Almost 4,000 people had to be rescued in mountain sports in Switzerland in 2025, according to the SAC statistics. With 98 fatal mountain sports accidents, the SAC also reported the lowest figure for ten years. Last year, fewer people lost their lives on mountain hikes and ski tours.

Hiking remains the biggest risk factor

The most frequent emergency call was made due to falls or crashes. More people called the rescue services because they had lost their way, were blocked or exhausted. According to the SAC, such emergencies occurred particularly frequently during alpine tours or mountain hiking.

The SAC does not know the exact reasons behind this increase. However, cell phones and good network coverage probably play a role, as they make it possible to call for help more quickly. For the Alpine Club, it is also conceivable that more people are getting into difficulties because they underestimated their tour or did not plan it well.