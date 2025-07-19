Fireworks explode on August 1 in Urnäsch, Appenzell. Keystone/Ennio Leanza

Numerous municipalities in Switzerland have already banned loud private fireworks displays - and the number is increasing. A nationwide ban could also be coming.

Oliver Kohlmaier

According to the report, 30 municipalities in Graubünden alone have already issued a ban.

A national ban is also possible if the fireworks initiative is successful. Show more

Will fireworks soon be out? While the fireworks initiative is aiming for a nationwide ban on private fireworks displays, more and more municipalities are taking action and banning loud, private fireworks displays on their territory.

It is not recorded how many municipalities throughout Switzerland have already issued a ban. Nevertheless, a trend is discernible, writes the Tages-Anzeiger, according to which private individuals in Wangen-Brüttisellen ZH, for example, are allowed to let off steam for the last time on 1 August.

In the canton of Graubünden alone, more than 30 municipalities have already issued a ban, in the canton of Zurich around 15, and some bans have also been issued in Aargau. In at least 7 out of 15 municipalities in the canton of Zurich, the population has also voted in favor of a ban at the ballot box, even though the municipal council had previously recommended a rejection.

"There are more and more every year"

"It's still only a fraction, but it's increasing every year," Roman Huber tells the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. He launched the national fireworks initiative. It calls for a national ban on loud private fireworks displays. This would exclude volcanoes, sparklers and lady crackers. If the initiative is successful, large public, professional fireworks displays would also continue to be permitted.

However, it may be some time before this happens. This is because the Federal Council has already rejected a ban. The reason given is that fireworks are limited in time and place, and municipalities could ban them themselves.

However, the chances of the initiative being successful are not bad. According to a survey by JRC Bern, 68 percent would currently vote in favor of a nationwide ban.

