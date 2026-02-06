People looking for a job increasingly prefer to work part-time. (archive picture) sda

More and more people in Switzerland are working part-time. The number of part-time jobs is increasing, particularly among men.

In Switzerland, more and more people continue to work part-time. While there has been a decline in full-time jobs, the growth trend in part-time jobs continued in the third quarter compared to the previous year. The growth in part-time jobs was higher for men than for women.

According to the Pro Teilzeit association, the bottom line for the third quarter was growth of around 2,800 jobs. While the number of full-time jobs fell by around 22,300, the number of part-time jobs increased by almost 25,200, according to the press release.

Stronger increase for men

The number of part-time jobs for men increased by 1.9 percent, which was more than the 0.7 percent increase for women. Nevertheless, significantly more women, namely six out of ten, continue to work part-time than men, for whom the proportion of part-time jobs is two out of ten.

There are also major differences between sectors. In the service sector, almost every second job is part-time, while in the construction and industry sector, only one in six jobs is part-time.

According to Pro Teilzeit, the growth in part-time jobs is in line with a long-term trend. Since 1991, the number of part-time jobs has almost doubled (plus 89 percent for women and plus 97 percent for men). In the same period, the growth in full-time jobs has been significantly less pronounced, with an increase of 14.4 percent for women and 5.9 percent for men.