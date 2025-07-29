There are more and more problems at Basel's outdoor swimming pools. Soeren Stache/dpa

At Gartenbad St. Jakob, the pool attendants are becoming increasingly frustrated: they report harassment, threats - and a climate that is increasingly characterized by fear.

The mood at the St. Jakob garden pool in Basel is changing. On peak days, when the thermometer climbs to over 30 degrees, there are repeated incidents of abuse, breaches of bathing rules and even threats against staff.

Now several pool attendants have joined forces - and written an incendiary letter to the Department of Education. In the letter, which is available to the editors of the "Basler Zeitung", they vent their anger: the security situation has escalated, especially since the number of French youths with a Maghrebi background has increased.

"I've never experienced anything like this year," says an experienced pool attendant, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions. A colleague adds: "I'm seriously considering moving to another pool." Pool attendants also vent their anger in internal chats. One writes: "If we carry on like this, we'll soon need the army."

Reluctant Department of Education

According to reports, there have indeed been incidents in which pool attendants have been surrounded and intimidated by groups of young people. One colleague who tried to intervene was even threatened that they would wait for him outside.

However, the Department of Education is cautious. Spokeswoman Rebecca Küster refers to selective reinforcements of security staff and confirms that the tense situation during the heatwave is known. However, an official letter has not been received - apparently the sports department has stopped sending them out internally.

What's more, even regular guests are now staying away - out of frustration at the chaotic conditions, as pool attendants report.

Swimming pools are repeatedly making headlines this summer. In Pruntrut JU, for example, access for foreigners was restricted after various incidents. Tourists are also no longer welcome in Ticino.