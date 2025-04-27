More and more Swiss people are keeping their weapons after their service. (symbolic image) sda

In Switzerland, more soldiers are once again keeping their personal weapons after their military service. The trend worries security politicians - while Pro-Tell President Jean-Luc Addor wants to relax the rules further.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more Swiss soldiers are taking on their personal weapons after their service - the proportion has risen to 19 percent.

Weapons lobbyists are calling for the regulations to be relaxed, while left-wing politicians such as Priska Seiler Graf warn of the dangers.

The demand for firearms in Switzerland outside the army has also been increasing significantly for years. Show more

The demand for the acquisition of army weapons after the end of service is rising again. As an analysis by the Swiss Armed Forces shows, around 19% of those leaving the army have had their assault rifle or pistol handed over to them in each of the past two years - twice as many as in 2016.

SVP National Councillor Jean-Luc Addor, President of the arms lobby organization Pro Tell, spoke to theSonntagszeitungnewspaper of a "patriotic awakening". He is calling for a gun purchase license no longer to be required in future. Addor intends to submit a motion to parliament to this end.

His party colleague Werner Salzmann suspects that the war in Ukraine has increased the desire for a personal weapon: Many wanted to be equipped for an emergency.

Seiler Graf is "concerned"

SP National Councillor Priska Seiler Graf, President of the Security Policy Committee, takes a different view. She is concerned about the development: "The more weapons are in circulation, the greater the risk of violence."

The current practice is based on stricter regulations that were introduced in 2010: Only those who have completed at least four shooting events (obligatory or field shooting) in the last three years may keep their assault rifle.

In addition, a firearms acquisition license is required. Proof of shooting is not required for pistols, but the purchase certificate is.

At the same time, the general demand for firearms in Switzerland is also increasing significantly: in several cantons, such as Basel-Stadt and Baselland, gun purchase licenses have doubled or even tripled since 2010.

Reasons for the growing interest range from increased feelings of insecurity to the war in Europe and the popularity of shooting sports, especially among women.