Röstigraben in the Swiss cockpit? German and English are required for Swiss pilots, which puts candidates from French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino at a disadvantage, complains an insider. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, the proportion of German Swiss pilots has risen significantly over the last twelve years.

Most recently, the proportion was apparently 30 percent.

This corresponds to an increase of 19 percentage points compared to 2013.

According to Swiss, around two thirds of all Swiss pilots have a Swiss passport. Show more

According to CH Media, the proportion of German Swiss pilots has risen significantly over the last twelve years. Most recently, the proportion was 30 percent, according to the media company. This is an increase of 19 percentage points compared to 2013. Around two thirds of all Swiss pilots have a Swiss passport, said a spokeswoman for Swiss, which is part of the German Lufthansa Group.

An insider spoke of discrimination against employees from French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, according to the CH Media report. German and English are required in the cockpit.

"We currently consider German to be mandatory," confirmed the Swiss spokesperson.