Many hikers underestimate the mountains and have to be rescued by Rega and other rescue services. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Ennio Leanza

Rega and other rescue services are recording an increase in missions this summer - partly because many mountain hikers set off even in unfavorable weather conditions and disregard warning signs.

This summer alone, Rega has already rescued 440 people from alpine emergencies - more than in any summer in the last five years.

The increase is particularly noticeable on high-altitude tours: so far, 64 mountaineers have had to be rescued in high alpine terrain - more than twice as many as in the same period last year.

According to experts, the cause is the inadequate tour preparation of the accident victims. Show more

According to Tamedia, Swiss Air-Rescue Rega has provided medical assistance to 440 people this year (as of July 24) following hiking or high-altitude touring accidents. This is a five-year high, as the media company wrote based on Rega figures.

Air Zermatt has also carried out more rescues this year than in previous years. The increase in Rega's figures for high-altitude tours is particularly striking - with 64 accidents, the number has more than doubled compared to the same period last year.

Rescuers are sounding the alarm in high alpine terrain in particular: 64 people have already had to be rescued there - more than twice as many as in the previous year. "We are seeing more and more mountain hikers setting off despite poor forecasts and then being blocked," Richard Lehner from Air Zermatt told Tamedia newspapers.

40,000 hiking accidents every year

The most recent example: four alpinists on the Lagginhorn in Valais. Despite snow, fog and storms, they set off early in the morning. After 15 hours, they were trapped in a danger zone, with no way back. The only way to rescue them was to cross the summit - a risky maneuver that was successful shortly before midnight.

According to Rega, the number of missions reflects leisure activities and weather conditions. The fact that Rega and other rescue services had to carry out more missions this summer is also due to the fact that "many mountain climbers set off even in bad weather and ignore warnings", the report states.

40,000 people have accidents while hiking every year - some of them serious. The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) speaks of a long-term trend that goes beyond population growth. The reasons: lack of experience, overestimation, social media pressure.